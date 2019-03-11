Babis finishes US trip, calls it the most important event of his political life
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) finished his first-ever official visit to the United States of America on Friday, and according to Vlada.cz, called the trip the most important event of his political life.
Babis held a number of meetings with influential politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties, on Capitol Hill, on Friday morning, after a successful meeting with President Donald Trump, on Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, he met with representatives of influential Jewish organisations.
