Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Babis finishes US trip, calls it the most important event of his political life

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) finished his first-ever official visit to the United States of America on Friday, and according to Vlada.cz, called the trip the most important event of his political life.

Babis held a number of meetings with influential politicians from both the Republican and Democratic parties, on Capitol Hill, on Friday morning, after a successful meeting with President Donald Trump, on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, he met with representatives of influential Jewish organisations.