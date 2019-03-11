Strong winds wreak havoc in the country
Czech Television reports that strong winds over the weekend have wreaked havoc in the country, uprooting trees and electric lines, resulting in over 10,000 households off the grid.
A state of emergency has been declared in many areas in South and Western Bohemia and the Vysocina regions, after winds with speeds of over 85 km/h and gusts of 110 km/h, caused damage to infrastructure in many cities, towns and villages. A weather warning is in place till Monday morning.
