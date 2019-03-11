Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Strong winds wreak havoc in the country

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 March 2019

Czech Television reports that strong winds over the weekend have wreaked havoc in the country, uprooting trees and electric lines, resulting in over 10,000 households off the grid.

A state of emergency has been declared in many areas in South and Western Bohemia and the Vysocina regions, after winds with speeds of over 85 km/h and gusts of 110 km/h, caused damage to infrastructure in many cities, towns and villages. A weather warning is in place till Monday morning.