More measles cases so far in 2019 than entire last year
The National Health Administration (SZU) released new data showing the extent of the measles epidemic in the country. So far, 231 cases have been confirmed till March 10th, 2019.
In comparison, only 203 cases were reported during the entire year, in 2018. This year 84 cases have been reported in Prague and 40 cases in the Pardubice region, with adults being infected significantly more than children.
