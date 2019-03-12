Winds leave destruction in their wake
Czech Television reports that the gale-force winds that struck the country over the weekend and Monday, have left a trail of destruction in their wake.
Over 12,000 households remain disconnected from the power grid as of Monday night, as the winds uprooted over a million trees and destroyed overhead power lines.
Transport systems across the country were affected, as fallen trees blocked roads, railways and tramlines and caused millions of crowns of damage to cars and houses.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.