Tuesday, 12 March 2019

Winds leave destruction in their wake

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 March 2019

Czech Television reports that the gale-force winds that struck the country over the weekend and Monday, have left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Over 12,000 households remain disconnected from the power grid as of Monday night, as the winds uprooted over a million trees and destroyed overhead power lines.

Transport systems across the country were affected, as fallen trees blocked roads, railways and tramlines and caused millions of crowns of damage to cars and houses.