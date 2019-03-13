Thursday, 14 March 2019

Madeleine Albright thinks it's downhill for democracy

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 March 2019

Former United States Secretary of State Madeline Albright, in an exclusive interview for Czech Television, on the sidelines of the NATO celebrations in Prague, said she feared for the future of democracy.

Talking about her new book on fascism, Albright said that disruptive technologies and nationalism are exacerbating the differences between people, leading to an increased threat of fascism.

The situation in Hungary, a fellow NATO member, worries Albright, because an illiberal democracy (a term coined by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban), cannot exist and it contradicts the essential tenets of democracy.