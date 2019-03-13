Madeleine Albright thinks it's downhill for democracy
Former United States Secretary of State Madeline Albright, in an exclusive interview for Czech Television, on the sidelines of the NATO celebrations in Prague, said she feared for the future of democracy.
Talking about her new book on fascism, Albright said that disruptive technologies and nationalism are exacerbating the differences between people, leading to an increased threat of fascism.
The situation in Hungary, a fellow NATO member, worries Albright, because an illiberal democracy (a term coined by Hungarian PM Viktor Orban), cannot exist and it contradicts the essential tenets of democracy.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.