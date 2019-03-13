Thursday, 14 March 2019

Chamber approves new tax package

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 March 2019

The Chamber of Deputies voted in favour of the government's version of a new tax package on Tuesday, countering an alternate version proposed by the Senate.

Among the highlights include a return to the CZK 2 million base for the calculation of flat-rate income tax deductions for sole-traders (from the current CZK 1 million) and simplified tax deductions for R&D costs.

In addition, heated tobacco products will now be taxed in the same manner as tobacco for smoking. The bill must now be signed into law by President Milos Zeman.