NATO celebrations at Prague Castle
Prague Castle hosted a special conference and celebrations to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the expansion of NATO, into Central Europe. President Milos Zeman hosted the Presidents of Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, and NATO dignitaries on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) addressed the conference and called the Czech Republic's accession to the organisation in 1999, a historical moment, which gave the country's security a new perspective, according to Vlada.cz.
He added, that being a NATO member, the Czech Republic was an active partner in the cause of securing democracy and freedom.
