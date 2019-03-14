Thursday, 14 March 2019

BIS tells Senate that Russia could influence EU elections

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 March 2019

Michal Koudelka, the head of the Security Information Service (BIS), the country's main domestic intelligence service, told the Senate's Committee on Foreign Affairs that his organisation was focussing on attempts by foreign powers to influence the upcoming EU Parliamentary elections in May.

Koudelka said that Russia was the most interested in doing so and would use social media to spread disinformation, in order to threaten the EU's internal stability and bring individual EU member countries into its fold, according to Aktualne.cz.