ODS calls for Klaus Jr. to leave parliamentary group
Pravo reports that the Civic Democrats called for MP Vaclav Klaus Jr. to leave the party's parliamentary caucus, after remarks he made on Tuesday, when he compared the Chamber of Deputies to the Centre for Jewish Emigration of the Nazi Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.
The ODS' parliamentary group passed on their ultimatum to Klaus Jr, who is the son of the former President Vaclav Klaus, on Wednesday evening and asked him to leave. Klaus Jr. however indicated he would not leave, and dared the party to expel him.
