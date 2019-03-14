TSK Praha announces structural checks on Hlávkův Bridge
The Technical Administration of Roadways of the City of Prague (TSK Praha) announced that the Hlávkův Bridge across the Vltava river, which forms a part of the city's arterial road, the Magistral, will undergo structural checks over the weekend.
The bridge will be closed to tram traffic on March 16th and 17th, and only a limited number of lanes will be open to vehicular traffic. Traffic delays can and should be expected. A number of the city's major bridges are in bad shape and TSK hopes to make repairs as needed.
