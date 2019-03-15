Faltýnek battles to save himself in Parliament
Jaroslav Faltýnek, ANO's parliamentary leader and deputy head of the party, faced parliament on Thursday, in an attempt to explain his behavior, after allegations emerged that he had acted inappropriately by facilitating a meeting between highway-toll firm Kapsch and the National Antitrust Office (UOHS).
According to Czech Television, Faltynek attempted to defend his actions, by saying he was only trying to save his colleague Transport Minister Dan Ťok's (ANO) job, which was under threat from then Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), and that he had acted in a transparent manner.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.