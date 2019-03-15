Saturday, 16 March 2019

Faltýnek battles to save himself in Parliament

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 March 2019

Jaroslav Faltýnek, ANO's parliamentary leader and deputy head of the party, faced parliament on Thursday, in an attempt to explain his behavior, after allegations emerged that he had acted inappropriately by facilitating a meeting between highway-toll firm Kapsch and the National Antitrust Office (UOHS).

According to Czech Television, Faltynek attempted to defend his actions, by saying he was only trying to save his colleague Transport Minister Dan Ťok's (ANO) job, which was under threat from then Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD), and that he had acted in a transparent manner.