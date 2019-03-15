Saturday, 16 March 2019

New Czech Honorary Consulate opens in Chennai

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 March 2019

The Hindu reports that the Czech Ambassador to India Milan Hovorka, inaugurated the new Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic, in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

The inauguration took place on Wednesday, in the presence of the Minister of Culture of the Indian State of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital of.

Hovorka said that the new consulate would play a key role in promoting trade between the Czech Republic and Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.