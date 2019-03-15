New Czech Honorary Consulate opens in Chennai
The Hindu reports that the Czech Ambassador to India Milan Hovorka, inaugurated the new Honorary Consulate of the Czech Republic, in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
The inauguration took place on Wednesday, in the presence of the Minister of Culture of the Indian State of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital of.
Hovorka said that the new consulate would play a key role in promoting trade between the Czech Republic and Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.