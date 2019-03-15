Petříček in Macedonia and Albania
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) is on a two-day visit to the Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania, on Thursday and Friday. According to MZV.cz, Petricek will discuss bilateral relations, economic ties, EU and NATO integration, security issues and cooperation between the Visegrad 4 and the Balkan states, amongst other issues.
Petricek will meet senior cabinet officials in both capitals, Skopje and Tirana.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
