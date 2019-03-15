Saturday, 16 March 2019

Petříček in Macedonia and Albania

Prague Daily Monitor |
15 March 2019

Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek (CSSD) is on a two-day visit to the Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania, on Thursday and Friday. According to MZV.cz, Petricek will discuss bilateral relations, economic ties, EU and NATO integration, security issues and cooperation between the Visegrad 4 and the Balkan states, amongst other issues.

Petricek will meet senior cabinet officials in both capitals, Skopje and Tirana.