Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Český Krumlov to charge tourist buses entry fee

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 March 2019

Czech Television reports that the town of Český Krumlov will levy an entry fee on tourist buses that ferry thousands of people to and from the city, on a daily basis. Krumlov's medieval old-town, which is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage site, is amongst the most visited attractions in the Czech Republic.

The hundreds of buses that enter the city daily, especially in the tourist season, are a major cause of traffic delays and disrupt the already overburdened city infrastructure.

The local city government believes raising additional revenue through entry fees for buses, will allow the city to deal with this burden better. The fees will be levied from June 2019 onwards.