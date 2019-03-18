Čaputová wins first round of Slovak Presidential elections
Lawyer, anti-establishment activist and the only major female candidate in the race, Zuzana Čaputová comfortably won the first round of the Slovak Presidential elections, held over the weekend.
With 41% of the vote, she will face off against European Commission Vice President and diplomat Maros Sefcovic (supported by the ruling Smer-SD party) who got only 19%, in the second round of the elections.
Čaputová who campaigned on an anti-corruption and anti-extremist plank, is now the favourite going into the second round, which will be held at the end of March.
