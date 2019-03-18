Wednesday, 20 March 2019

ODS expels Klaus Jr. from party

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 March 2019

The Civic Democrats announced on Saturday that they had expelled controversial politician Vaclav Klaus Jr. from the party. Citing his recent behaviour, the party said that Klaus Jr had embarrassed the party, and over a long period, had not respected the party's principles, values and political agenda.

They also called out his attacks on party colleagues in parliament, support of opposing candidates in the recent Senate elections and other instances of his bad behaviour. Klaus Jr. is the son of former President Vaclav Klaus, one of the founders of the ODS, who himself is no longer associated with the party.