ODS expels Klaus Jr. from party
The Civic Democrats announced on Saturday that they had expelled controversial politician Vaclav Klaus Jr. from the party. Citing his recent behaviour, the party said that Klaus Jr had embarrassed the party, and over a long period, had not respected the party's principles, values and political agenda.
They also called out his attacks on party colleagues in parliament, support of opposing candidates in the recent Senate elections and other instances of his bad behaviour. Klaus Jr. is the son of former President Vaclav Klaus, one of the founders of the ODS, who himself is no longer associated with the party.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
