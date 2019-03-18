Wednesday, 20 March 2019

A tenth of e-shop purchases are returned

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 March 2019

Pravo reports, based on data from Shopnet, that approximately 11% of all purchases, on an average, made online in the country, are returned. The situation is exacerbated around the holidays and Christmas time, when this figure rises to 16%.

In general, purchases of clothing and shoes, see much higher rates of return, than purchases of electronics, home products and health and beauty products. On an average, 22% of clothes are returned annually, in comparison to only 5% of electronic items.

Despite the relatively high percentage of returns, Czech e-shops have never had it better. Last year, sales grew 17% to CZK 135 billion.