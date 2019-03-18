A tenth of e-shop purchases are returned
Pravo reports, based on data from Shopnet, that approximately 11% of all purchases, on an average, made online in the country, are returned. The situation is exacerbated around the holidays and Christmas time, when this figure rises to 16%.
Pravo reports, based on data from Shopnet, that approximately 11% of all purchases, on an average, made online in the country, are returned. The situation is exacerbated around the holidays and Christmas time, when this figure rises to 16%.
In general, purchases of clothing and shoes, see much higher rates of return, than purchases of electronics, home products and health and beauty products. On an average, 22% of clothes are returned annually, in comparison to only 5% of electronic items.
Despite the relatively high percentage of returns, Czech e-shops have never had it better. Last year, sales grew 17% to CZK 135 billion.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.