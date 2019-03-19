Wednesday, 20 March 2019

ERÚ fines Stabil Energy CZK 4 million

Prague Daily Monitor |
Czech Television reports that the Energy Regulatory Authority (ERU), issued a record CZK 4 million fine, to energy company Stabil Energy, for unfair commercial practices.

The ERU fined Stabil Energy for committing 1179 offences, including charging customers for services without valid contracts and transferring customers to itself, without their signed approval. While the ERU's ruling is binding, Stabil Energy insists that the regulator misinterpreted the situation and made factual and legal errors in its decision.