Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Ministry of Agriculture to stop checking Polish meat imports

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 March 2019

Czech Television reports that the Ministry of Agriculture will stop the blanket checking meat being imported from Poland, as of Monday, March 25th, 2019. This was announced after Miroslav Toman, the Minister, met with his Polish counterpart Jan Krzysztof Arnadnowski in Brussels, on Monday.

The ministry will lift veterinary border controls on meat entering the country, if the Poles fulfil their promises of increased surveillance and quality control of meat and slaughterhouses. Controls were instated in January, after multiple batches of infected meat from Poland, were found in the Czech Republic.