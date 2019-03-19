Ministry of Agriculture to stop checking Polish meat imports
Czech Television reports that the Ministry of Agriculture will stop the blanket checking meat being imported from Poland, as of Monday, March 25th, 2019. This was announced after Miroslav Toman, the Minister, met with his Polish counterpart Jan Krzysztof Arnadnowski in Brussels, on Monday.
The ministry will lift veterinary border controls on meat entering the country, if the Poles fulfil their promises of increased surveillance and quality control of meat and slaughterhouses. Controls were instated in January, after multiple batches of infected meat from Poland, were found in the Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.