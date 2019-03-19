Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Olomouc has a shortage of tour guides

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 March 2019

Czech Television reports that Olomouc, the country's sixth largest city, is suffering from a shortage of tour guides, as the city tries to cope with increased tourist arrivals.

There is a shortage of guides who can speak foreign languages, including French, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese and the city is not able to cater to tourists from these countries effectively.

To address the situation, Olomouc City Hall and the Tourism Association have begun collaborating with the local Palacky University, so students who study these languages, can be trained as guides and then their services can be offered to tourists.