Olomouc has a shortage of tour guides
Czech Television reports that Olomouc, the country's sixth largest city, is suffering from a shortage of tour guides, as the city tries to cope with increased tourist arrivals.
There is a shortage of guides who can speak foreign languages, including French, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese and the city is not able to cater to tourists from these countries effectively.
To address the situation, Olomouc City Hall and the Tourism Association have begun collaborating with the local Palacky University, so students who study these languages, can be trained as guides and then their services can be offered to tourists.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.