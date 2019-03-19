Police evacuate homes in Chodov after unexploded shell is found
The national police announced that they had evacuated approximately two dozen people, from single-family homes in Prague's Chodov district, on Monday afternoon, after an unexploded artillery shell was found.
They estimate that the unexploded ordnance dates back to World War Two and is probably a German shell. It was found by construction workers who were performing excavation work in the neighbourhood. Residents were allowed to return home after the shell was disposed off safely.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.