Wednesday, 20 March 2019

Police evacuate homes in Chodov after unexploded shell is found

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 March 2019

The national police announced that they had evacuated approximately two dozen people, from single-family homes in Prague's Chodov district, on Monday afternoon, after an unexploded artillery shell was found.

They estimate that the unexploded ordnance dates back to World War Two and is probably a German shell. It was found by construction workers who were performing excavation work in the neighbourhood. Residents were allowed to return home after the shell was disposed off safely.