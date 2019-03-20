40 parties register for European Elections
Czech Television reports that 40 parties and alliances registered to field candidates in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections, up one from the previous time. The elections will take place on May 24th and 25th.
All nine parliamentary parties registered for the European elections, with TOP 09 and STAN intending to ally and field joint candidates. The Czech Republic will continue to have 21 parliamentary seats up for grabs and did not get any of the United Kingdom's reapportioned seats in light of Brexit.
