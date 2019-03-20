Interest in Measles vaccine and antibody testing is growing
Czech Television reports that the number of people getting tested to see if they still have antibodies to measles, has increased rapidly in the past weeks. Similarly, the number of people taking the vaccine has also increased.
Almost 300 cases of measles have been reported so far in 2019, and experts fear a full-fledged outbreak.
The epidemic is affecting both children (who have not been vaccinated) and adults who have lost their immunity after receiving only one dose of the vaccine in the past. Currently the vaccine comprises of multiple doses.
