Thursday, 21 March 2019

Zeman calls Turkey ally of Islamic State

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 March 2019

Czech Television reports that President Milos Zeman who is currently visiting different parts of the country, called Turkey a de facto ally of the terror organisation, the Islamic State.

Zeman allegedly made the remarks in the town of Vinitrov and said that Turkey had supported the Islamic State, by selling its oil and providing logistical support, when the group controlled parts of Syria and Iraq.

He added that Turkey was no longer the secular state founded by (Kemal) Ataturk, in response to a question from a citizen.