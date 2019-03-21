Thursday, 21 March 2019

Babiš in Brussels for European Council meeting

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) will travel to Brussels on Thursday and Friday, to attend the Spring European Council meeting. On the agenda, will be talks on strengthening the European economic base, climate change, a summit with China and ways to tackle disinformation.

Separately on Thursday, EU27 leaders will meet to discuss Brexit and Britain's possible request for a delay. On Friday, Babis and other EU leaders will mark the 25th anniversary of the foundation European Economic Area.