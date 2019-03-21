Thursday, 21 March 2019

Cabinet meets with town and village representatives

The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met with representatives of the Association of Towns and Municipalities on Wednesday, to discuss amendments to the public construction law.

According to Vlada.cz, the cabinet also discussed plans for investments in infrastructure to support regional and local development, with the PM highlighting support for schools, kindergartens, roads and cultural heritage as being vital.