Czech sentenced to nine years in prison in Pakistan for drug smuggling
Tereza Hluskova who was arrested at Lahore airport, while attempting to smuggle out nine kilograms of heroin, in January 2018, was sentenced by a Pakistani court on Wednesday.
She will spend eight years and eight months in prison near Lahore, and in addition, will have to pay a fine of 113,000 Pakistani Rupees.
A representative of the Czech Embassy in Islamabad attended the trial. According to Czech Television, it is unlikely that Hluskova will have her sentence transferred to Czech Republic, in the absence of an agreement between the two countries.
