Senate rejects Ales Gerloch's nomination to Constitutional Court

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 March 2019

The Senate in a secret ballot, on Wednesday, chose not to approve Charles University Vice Rector and Law Professor Ales Gerloch's nomination to the Constitutional Court. Gerloch received only 19 out of 64 votes cast and his nomination failed.

Gerloch was nominated by President Milos Zeman, but key Senate committees were not forthcoming in their support, and his nomination was opposed by TOP 09, KDU-CSL and STAN amongst other groups, according to Czech Television. Gerloch was nominated to replace Jan Musil, who stepped down at the end of January, due to ill health.