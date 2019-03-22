Saturday, 23 March 2019

Czech Wikipedia blacked out on Thursday

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 March 2019

The Czech edition of Wikipedia was blacked out all day on Thursday, as part of a protest against new EU copyright laws. The campaign conducted by Wikipedia in a number of European countries, is against Articles 11 and 13 of the new European Union Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market, which comes into effect shortly.

Article 13 will require Wikipedia to stop material under copyright from being shared on its platform, by creating filters which would be costly and create barriers for users adding content to the site.