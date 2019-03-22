Saturday, 23 March 2019

PPF sells bonds for EUR 550 million

Prague Daily Monitor
22 March 2019

Hospodářské noviny reports that the PPF group, which belongs to Petr Kellner, the richest Czech, sold bonds worth CZK 14 billion or EUR 550 million, to investors, on Thursday. The seven-year bonds were issued by group company PPF Arena 1 and carried a yield of 3.125%.

The funds raised by the group will be used to repay loans, according to HN. PPF Arena 1 is a holding company which brings together seven telecommunications companies across six European nations, including O2 in the Czech Republic.