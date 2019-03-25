342,000 pensioners worked last year
Czech Television reports that approximately 342,000 pensioners worked last year, based on statistics from the Czech Statistical Office (CSU). This figure is 30,00 more than the figure for 2017 and is the highest in the last eight years.
According to experts, this is due to the increased demand for workers, given the extremely low unemployment levels in the country, and the need for pensioners to secure additional funds to maintain their quality of life.
A large number of these pensioners are women and on average the pensioners tend to be qualified and educated, mostly working in managerial positions.
