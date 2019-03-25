Only 5000 phonebooths in the country remain
Czech Television reports that less than 5000 standalone telephone booths in the country remain. Once a ubiquitous part of the urban and rural landscape, the number of phonebooths has fallen drastically from 30,000 at the beginning of the millennium and will continue to fall.
O2 which owns the booths, says that out of the remainder, more than half are in small villages with populations of less than 700 and poor mobile network coverage. The rest are in cities, around railway stations and areas where tourists congregate. Some of the disused booths have been creatively converted into public bookshelves, for book exchanges.
