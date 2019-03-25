Study finds microplastics in Czech rivers
Pravo reports that a study of water samples taken from the Vltava and Labe rivers, confirmed the presence of microplastics in the Czech riverine system. The results of the study were confirmed to Pravo, by a representative of Greenpeace in the Czech Republic.
Nine out of ten samples taken, contained microplastics, with the average concentration being 3.7 microplastic particles per litre of water. The highest reported figure was 18 microplastic particles per litre, found in a sample taken from a treatment plant outlet near Ústí nad Labem.
