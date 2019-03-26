Wednesday, 27 March 2019

ANO still strong in the country

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 March 2019

The latest political opinion polls from the Public Opinion Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic (CVVM AVCR) show that Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party continues to dominate the Czech political scene.

With 32% of the vote, ANO is miles ahead of the ODS in second place (14%) and the Pirates and CSSD in third place (12.5%), should elections be held today.

Surprisingly, the polls indicate that TOP 09, STAN and Tomio Okamura's SPD, parties which are in parliament currently, will not cross the 5% threshold to make it to parliament.