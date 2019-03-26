Wednesday, 27 March 2019

Construction on D1 to restart in Vysočina near Velké Meziříčí

Construction work on the main D1 highway in the country will restart on April 1st, in Vysocina, near the city of Velke Mezirici, according to Czech Television.

Taking place between the 141 and 146-kilometre sections of the D1, the modernisation project will also include additions to the Vysocina Bridge, which, at 76 metres, is the highest bridge on the D1.

According to the Road and Motorways Directorate (RSD), work will also begin on other parts of the D1 soon, with construction possibly continuing into the summer. Construction work in Vysocina, in December last year, caused day-long traffic jams, shutting down the D1.