Construction on D1 to restart in Vysočina near Velké Meziříčí
Construction work on the main D1 highway in the country will restart on April 1st, in Vysocina, near the city of Velke Mezirici, according to Czech Television.
Taking place between the 141 and 146-kilometre sections of the D1, the modernisation project will also include additions to the Vysocina Bridge, which, at 76 metres, is the highest bridge on the D1.
According to the Road and Motorways Directorate (RSD), work will also begin on other parts of the D1 soon, with construction possibly continuing into the summer. Construction work in Vysocina, in December last year, caused day-long traffic jams, shutting down the D1.
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
