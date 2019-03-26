Wednesday, 27 March 2019

Muslim leader Kushnarenko ejected from community

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 March 2019

The Centre of Muslim Communities of the Czech Republic (UMNO) announced on its Facebook page that it had removed controversial Prague Muslim leader Leonid Kushnarenko, as head of the Prague Muslim Community and had cancelled his membership in the organisation.

Kushnarenko made controversial comments last week in response to the terror attack on a mosque in New Zealand, when he suggested that he would help members of his community apply for a gun license, so that they could protect themselves. His remarks were later condemned by Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD).