Only half of tax returns are in, with one week to go
The Financial Administration of the country tweeted that as of Monday March 25th, only 1.092,640 tax returns for 2018, had been filed by resident individuals. This is approximately half the number of returns expected for 2018.
Similarly, only 143,371 or a third of organisations and businesses have filed their returns so far.
With the last date being April 1st, long lines and a last-minute rush can be expected at tax offices, over the coming days. For those using the services of a tax advisor, the last filing date is June 1st.
- Login to post comments
Marché Mövenpick Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Jessica Jones in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS.
Catch Jessica before her weekend trip and join her for the opening of a new Restaurant at Prague Airport, Terminal 2. If you have enough from dumplings, Gulasch or Svíčková ... the new Marché Mövenpick Restaurant might be an option for you. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.