Wednesday, 27 March 2019

Only half of tax returns are in, with one week to go

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 March 2019

The Financial Administration of the country tweeted that as of Monday March 25th, only 1.092,640 tax returns for 2018, had been filed by resident individuals. This is approximately half the number of returns expected for 2018.

Similarly, only 143,371 or a third of organisations and businesses have filed their returns so far.

With the last date being April 1st, long lines and a last-minute rush can be expected at tax offices, over the coming days. For those using the services of a tax advisor, the last filing date is June 1st.