Thursday, 28 March 2019

Czech PM Babiš meets Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met with Rainer Haseloff, the Minister President of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday. According to Vlada.cz, the two discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, including the state of negotiations of the German Coal Commission and its impact on the Czech Republic.