Czech PM Babiš meets Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) met with Rainer Haseloff, the Minister President of the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, on Tuesday. According to Vlada.cz, the two discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, including the state of negotiations of the German Coal Commission and its impact on the Czech Republic.
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
