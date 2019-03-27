Thursday, 28 March 2019

ODS to nominate Baxa to replace Klaus Jr. on parliamentary committee

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Civic Democrats will nominate Martin Baxa, who is currently one of the party's vice chairs to replace Vaclav Klaus Jr. as the Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, in the Chamber of Deputies.

This was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, by Zbynek Stanjura, the head of the ODS' parliamentary caucus. Klaus Jr. was expelled from the party last week after controversial remarks he made in parliament.