Thursday, 28 March 2019

Police finish investigation in Stork's Nest matter

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 March 2019

Czech Television reports that the police have completed their investigation into Stork's Nest, Prime Minister Andrej Babis' farm, which allegedly received EU subsidies in contravention of the law. This was confirmed to Czech Television by the Prague Municipal Prosecutor's Office.

Based on the findings, prosecutors may decide to press charges against the Prime Minister and/or members of his family, to whom Babis transferred ownership of the farm.