Friday, 29 March 2019

Babiš will not comment on Stork's Nest matter

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 March 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told Czech Television that the Stork's Nest matter was being unnecessary politicized and that he would not comment on the outcome of the police investigation in the matter.

The Prague State Prosecutor's Office had announced yesterday that the police had concluded their investigation into the matter, involving illegal EU subsidies for the Stork's Nest farm, which once belonged to Babis' family members.

The prosecution is now considering the results and whether to file charges in the matter.