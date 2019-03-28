Brexit concerns see more Britons apply for Czech citizenship
Czech Television reports that the number of British citizens applying for Czech citizenship has increased significantly since 2016.
The Czech Embassy in London reported that over 300 applications have been lodged since the Brexit vote took place in June 2016, with 85 of them coming in the last four months, apparently prompted by uncertainty about Brexit.
These applications are being lodged by British citizens of Czech descent, whose parent and/or grandparents were Czech citizens at one time.
A similar rise in the number of local applications at the Ministry of Interior in the country, has also been observed.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.