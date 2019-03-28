Friday, 29 March 2019

Brexit concerns see more Britons apply for Czech citizenship

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 March 2019

Czech Television reports that the number of British citizens applying for Czech citizenship has increased significantly since 2016.

The Czech Embassy in London reported that over 300 applications have been lodged since the Brexit vote took place in June 2016, with 85 of them coming in the last four months, apparently prompted by uncertainty about Brexit.

These applications are being lodged by British citizens of Czech descent, whose parent and/or grandparents were Czech citizens at one time.

A similar rise in the number of local applications at the Ministry of Interior in the country, has also been observed.