Finance ministry considering raising prices on cigarettes
Pravo reports that the Ministry of Finance is considering raising taxes on tobacco products. A ministry spokesperson told Pravo that the ministry is currently in the process of analysing by how much to raise taxes, in a proposed amendment to the law, which should come into effect in 2020.
Approximately 28% of the adult population currently smokes and the Health Ministry is in support of the price hikes. Cigarette manufacturers have been hit hard in recent months by increased costs, related to new regulations.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny!
The Pivo Project - Pivovar Lužiny! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.