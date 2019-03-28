Friday, 29 March 2019

Finance ministry considering raising prices on cigarettes

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 March 2019

Pravo reports that the Ministry of Finance is considering raising taxes on tobacco products. A ministry spokesperson told Pravo that the ministry is currently in the process of analysing by how much to raise taxes, in a proposed amendment to the law, which should come into effect in 2020.

Approximately 28% of the adult population currently smokes and the Health Ministry is in support of the price hikes. Cigarette manufacturers have been hit hard in recent months by increased costs, related to new regulations.