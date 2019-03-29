Friday, 29 March 2019

Another March opinion poll shows ANO winning

Prague Daily Monitor |
Novinky.cz reports based on a political opinion poll by Median, in March 2019 that the ruling ANO party, continues to enjoy mass support across the country.

Should elections be held, ANO would win 30.5% of the vote, followed by the Pirates and ODS with 14% of the vote. Five other parties including STAN, KDU-CSL, SPD, CSSD and KSCM would get between 5% and 8.5% of the vote and make it into parliament, but TOP 09 with 4% would not.