City will take control of Na Františku Hospital
Novinky.cz reports that the City of Prague will take control of the Na Frantisku Hospital which is currently being administered by Prague 1 municipality, from the end of June 2019. Representatives of the local council, City Hall and the hospital agreed to the transfer on Thursday.
The previous leadership of Prague 1 had earlier proposed to transfer control of the hospital to a private entity, but new Mayor Pavel Cizinsky (Praha sobe) campaigned against the idea, and was instrumental in making sure the deal with the city went through.
