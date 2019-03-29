Friday, 29 March 2019

Czech central bank keeps interest rate the same

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 March 2019

The Czech National Bank (CNB) announced no change in the interest rate after its meeting on Thursday, in Prague. The basic interest rate will remain at 1.75%. Along with the base rate, the two-week repo rate of 1.75 percent, the discount rate at 0.75 percent and the Lombard rate at 2.75 percent, all remain the same.

Experts attribute the CNB's decision to European macroeconomic trends, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the slowing of the German economy and dropping global demand.