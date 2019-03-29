Friday, 29 March 2019

Vinohrady residents wary of asbestos risk from Transgas demolition

Prague Daily Monitor |
29 March 2019

Czech Television reports that some residents of Prague's Vinohrady district are worried about the risks posed by carcinogenic asbestos, that may be released in the ongoing demolition and reconstruction of the Transgas building, located behind the Museum.

Asbestos was used in construction in the country at the time the Transgas building was built. The owner of the building HB Reavis has tried to assure residents that no asbestos was found in the building, except small amounts in the underground structure, which will be safely removed. Experts are divided on the matter.