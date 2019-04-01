Monday, 1 April 2019

City Hall coalition in the midst of crisis

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 April 2019

Novinky.cz reports that the governing coalition running Prague City Hall is in the midst of a fractious internal debate over the city's housing crisis. The coalition is comprised of the Pirates, Praha sobě and the TOP 09 – STAN grouping.

TOP 09 is up in arms against Mayor Zdeněk Hřib's recent statement that the city will use data from electricity meters to measure occupancy rates of apartments.

Given that a large number of apartments in the city are unoccupied, the Pirates are considering a proposal that would levy additional taxes on unoccupied apartments. TOP 09 is against any interference with the rights of private property owners.