Czech politicians congratulate Čaputová on her win

Prague Daily Monitor |
1 April 2019

A number of Czech politicians congratulated Zuzana Čaputová on winning the Slovak Presidential elections over the weekend. Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (ČSSD) tweeted that her win confirmed Slovakia's pro-European direction.

Former Czech Presidential candidate, Senator Pavel Fischer, who is the Chair of the Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that her election was important for Slovakia and the region, and the fact that the race was fair, open, transparent and pro-European, according to Czech Television.