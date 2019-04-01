Marek Výborný elected Chair, as KDU-ČSL votes for new leadership
The Christian Democrats at their internal party congress over the weekend, elected a new leadership team, replacing Pavel Bělobrádek and Marian Jurečka who have run the party since 2010.
Marek Výborný was elected as the new Chairman of KDU-CSL on Friday afternoon and will be supported by long-time member Sarka Jelínkova as First Vice-Chair. Other Vice-Chairs elected include Jan Bartosek, Petr Hladik, Stepan Matek and Bohuslav Niemiec.
